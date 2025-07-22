Mars-Ketu Conjunction: Potential Challenges For Zodiac Signs Until July 28Th

The Mars-Ketu conjunction until July 28th may bring challenges for Aries, Leo, Virgo, and Pisces. Exercise caution and be mindful of potential career hurdles and conflicts.

Powerful Mars and Ketu are in a very inauspicious position. Ketu is in Leo, and Mars is also in Leo. The combination of Mars and Ketu may be the reason for the war, violence, plane crashes, landslides, etc., that have been seen in the last few days. The next 7 days could be more dangerous.The time until July 28 is very critical. From July 21 to July 28, Mars will transit over Ketu, making it a more dangerous situation. Extra caution is needed during this time. On July 28, when Mars transits into Virgo, this combination will break, giving some relief.Mars, Ketu, and Saturn are also together forming Shadashtak Yoga. This is why this combination is giving scary results. Saturn, a cruel planet, is currently retrograde. Due to this, its effect is also slightly reduced.Bad effects on 4 zodiac signs. The inauspicious combination of Mars and Ketu can be said to be a particularly negative situation for 4 zodiac signs. These zodiac signs are Aries, Leo, Virgo, and Pisces. The time until July 28 is when these zodiac signs should be careful as it can badly affect their careers. So, do your work with complete honesty.Accident, career crisis. Those who have inauspicious positions of Mars, Rahu, and Ketu in their horoscope should be especially careful. These people may face problems in their married life. They may have disputes with someone. They may experience financial loss. Crisis clouds may hover over their careers.

Avoid traveling during this time; it is better to drive carefully. Since Ketu is the cause of religious works, there is a possibility of a stampede or some disaster happening in religious places. We have recently seen the example of a stampede during the Jagannath Yatra. No major decisions should be taken during this time. There is also a possibility of a terrorist attack or explosions.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.