NYT #1 Bestselling Author James Dashner Set To Release Epic Conclusion To The Maze Runner Saga

Available September 9, 2025

The Maze Cutter Trilogy

THE INFINITE GLADE by James Dashner, on sale September 9, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- #1 New York Times bestselling author James Dashner returns this fall with the long-anticipated conclusion to The Maze Cutter trilogy -and the explosive final chapter in the world-renowned Maze Runner saga. The Infinite Glade will be released on September 9, 2025, by Akashic Media Enterprises.ABOUT THE BOOKWar has finally ignited. The Remnant Nation is done waiting. Their mission: destroy the Godhead and everything she stands for. But as Sadina and the islanders fight to protect the Goddess-who claims to be their only hope for Evolution's survival-the battle reveals unfathomable truths leaving behind devastation that will change the islanders' future forever.Determined to save their friends, Isaac and Ximena-along with Old Man Frypan and Jackie-struggle to find their way back to the others when two strangers intercept them, throwing everything they thought they knew about the Cure into doubt. Following the strangers into the unknown, Frypan unearths the shocking truth behind the Cure and the secrets so many have died to protect. But what they uncover is only the beginning.The descendants must decide between risking their lives and the safety of those they love back home to expose the painful truth behind the maze trials, or walk away from history's darkest secrets and let the truth remain buried in the Glade forever.Fans of The Maze Runner series won't want to miss this thrilling, emotionally charged finale that answers long-held questions and redefines what it means to survive, evolve, and fight for the future.To celebrate the release, James Dashner will embark on a nationwide book tour, meeting fans across the U.S. for signings, Q&As, and exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into the making of The Infinite Glade. Tour stops and ticket information will be announced soon via Dashner's official website and social media channels.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:James Dashner is the author of the #1 New York Times Bestselling Maze Runner series (movies by Fox/Disney) including The Maze Runner, The Scorch Trials, The Death Cure, The Kill Order, and The Fever Code, and the bestselling Mortality Doctrine series (The Eye of Minds, The Rule of Thoughts, and The Game of Lives). Dashner was born and raised in Georgia, but now lives and writes in the Rocky Mountains with his wife and their four children.Visit James Dashner online at .THE INFINTE GLADE(Maze Cutter Book 3)By James DashnerAkashic Media EnterprisesON SALE: September 9, 2025 / YA / Dystopian / Hardcover$29.95/ ISBN 979-8988421535

Keri Barnum

New Shelves Books

+1 518-261-1300

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.