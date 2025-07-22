Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
This Country Is Safest In Asia. Check Where India Stands

2025-07-22 06:11:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) China has emerged as the safest countr in Asia according to the Numbeo Safety Index 2025, ranking 15th globally with a safety score of 76.0. The index evaluates nations based on crime rates, perceptions of safety, and trust in law enforcement, using user-contributed data from across the world.

India, meanwhile, outperformed several developed nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom, securing the 66th position out of 147 countries with a safety score of 55.7. In comparison, the UK was ranked 87th (score: 51.7) and the US 89th (score: 50.8)-nations typically considered safe and stable.

Among India's South Asian neighbours, Sri Lanka ranked 59th (score: 57.9), Pakistan was placed 65th (score: 56.3), and Bangladesh lagged far behind at 126th (score: 38.4).

Topping the global list was the small European nation of Andorra, named the“world's safest country of 2025” with a score of 84.7. Nestled in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, Andorra was praised for its low crime rates and high public safety.

Three Middle Eastern nations-United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Oman-also featured in the top five globally, credited with their robust security systems and minimal crime levels.

World's Top 10 Safest Countries of 2025

Andorra – 84.7

United Arab Emirates (UAE) – 84.5

Qatar – 84.2

Taiwan – 82.9

Oman – 81.7

Isle of Man (a British Crown Dependency) – 79.0

Hong Kong (China) – 78.5

Armenia – 77.9

Singapore – 77.4

Japan – 77.1

On the opposite end of the spectrum , Venezuela was labeled the least safe country, with a troubling safety score of 19.3. Other nations plagued by instability and crime-such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Haiti-also found themselves at the bottom of the list.

World's Top 10 Least Safe Countries

Venezuela – 19.3

Papua New Guinea – 19.7

Haiti – 21.1

Afghanistan – 24.9

South Africa – 25.3

Honduras – 28.0

Trinidad and Tobago – 29.1

Syria – 31.9

Jamaica – 32.6

Peru – 32.9

About the Index

The "Numbeo Safety Index" is based on data crowdsourced from users around the world. While not necessarily matching official government reports, the index offers a comparative snapshot of safety by analyzing variables such as crime levels, public sentiment, trust in law enforcement, and perceptions of personal security.

