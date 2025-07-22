403
Kremlin reacts to Trump being ‘unhappy’ after Putin talks
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has stated that it takes US President Donald Trump’s comments seriously, despite his expressed frustration over the lack of progress in ending the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia’s firm commitment to achieving its objectives in Ukraine, ideally through political and diplomatic channels.
Putin and Trump spoke for over an hour on Thursday, discussing the Ukraine war, tensions in the Middle East, particularly around Iran, and cooperation between Russia and the US, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.
Following the call, Trump expressed disappointment at not making headway with Putin on ceasing hostilities. Meanwhile, Moscow confirmed the leaders talked about the possibility of renewed direct negotiations between Russia and Kiev.
Peskov said Moscow is focused on fulfilling its goals in the ongoing military operation but acknowledged that diplomacy remains the preferred path when feasible. He noted that, for now, military actions will continue.
Ushakov added that Putin reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to negotiate but insisted that Russia would not retreat from addressing the “root causes” behind the conflict. The discussion also covered potential cooperation in economic projects like energy and space exploration.
Despite Trump’s dissatisfaction with the talks, Ushakov described the call as honest, businesslike, and productive. Trump has positioned himself as a key mediator, having held multiple calls with Putin aimed at resolving the conflict and improving bilateral relations that worsened under the previous US administration.
Though recent Russia-Ukraine negotiations have yielded no major breakthroughs, some prisoner exchanges have taken place. Moscow continues to demand that Ukraine accept new territorial realities, adopt neutrality, and commit to demilitarization and “denazification,” demands Kiev has rejected.
