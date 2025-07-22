Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Double Strike On Sumy Region Leaves 24 Injured

Russian Double Strike On Sumy Region Leaves 24 Injured


2025-07-22 05:07:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

“According to investigators, at approximately 20:00 on July 21, 2025, Russian forces attacked a gas station in the town of Putyvl (Sumy region) with a drone. As a result, four people were injured, including a 5-year-old boy,” the post reads.

As reported, at 21:50, the gas station was struck again with another drone. Seven more people were injured.

“At 22:30 on July 21, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy. Thirteen people were injured, including a 6-year-old boy,” the Prosecutor's Office informed.

As a result of the strikes, five apartment buildings, two private homes, a shopping center, 18 vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure sites were damaged.

Read also: Odesa attacked by Russian drones overnight, civilian injure

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the attacks late on July 21 had injured 13 people across two communities in Sumy region, with one person in serious condition.

Photo: unsplash

MENAFN22072025000193011044ID1109830607

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search