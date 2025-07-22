Russian Double Strike On Sumy Region Leaves 24 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

“According to investigators, at approximately 20:00 on July 21, 2025, Russian forces attacked a gas station in the town of Putyvl (Sumy region) with a drone. As a result, four people were injured, including a 5-year-old boy,” the post reads.

As reported, at 21:50, the gas station was struck again with another drone. Seven more people were injured.

“At 22:30 on July 21, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy. Thirteen people were injured, including a 6-year-old boy,” the Prosecutor's Office informed.

As a result of the strikes, five apartment buildings, two private homes, a shopping center, 18 vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure sites were damaged.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the attacks late on July 21 had injured 13 people across two communities in Sumy region, with one person in serious condition.

Photo: unsplash