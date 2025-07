ABADA Membership Grows By 10% In First Half Of 2025

The number of members of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) increased by 10% in the first six months of 2025, bringing the total to 174 legal entities and individuals, Azernews reports, citing by ABADA Secretary General Kenan Gurbanov, as he said in a statement to the press.

