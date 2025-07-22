Indigo Makes Emergency Landing AI Reports Malfunctions



Dhaka: Three separate aircraft incidents occurred on Monday (July 21) here. A Kochi-bound Air India flight veered off the runway while landing in heavy rain at Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo flight from Goa made an emergency landing in Indore due to a technical snag. In another case, a Kolkata-bound Air India plane aborted takeoff at Delhi airport following a similar issue.

An Air India spokesperson said the flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown.

"The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks," the spokesperson said in a statement.

All passengers and crew are safe.

Following the incident, operations of one of the runways at the Mumbai airport was temporarily suspended in the morning.

"There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway - 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 - has been activated," Mumbai airport said in a statement.

In another incident, an IndiGo plane coming from Goa with 140 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Indore airport following a technical snag related to its landing gear.

An IndiGo spokesperson stated that flight 6E 813 operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore reported a technical snag just before landing. "The aircraft landed safely in Indore. It will undergo necessary checks, as per mandatory procedures, before resuming operations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at the Delhi airport, a Kolkata-bound Air India plane aborted takeoff due to a technical snag.

"Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following Standard Operating Procedures," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Replying to queries in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said there are around 3,500 flight departures and about 5 lakh passengers are travelling by air daily.

