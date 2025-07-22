403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Is Surprised by Israeli Attacks in Syria
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump was reportedly "caught off guard" by recent Israeli military actions in both Syria and Gaza, according to a statement released by the White House on Monday.
The unexpected developments prompted the president to directly contact Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address and seek resolution for the incidents.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the president's reaction, stating, "The president was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of the Catholic Church in Gaza."
She added that, "In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations."
These comments highlight the urgency and seriousness with which the US administration viewed the matter.
The tensions in Syria escalated on July 13, following confrontations between Bedouin Arab communities and armed Druze factions in the southern province of Suwayda.
The situation further deteriorated on July 16 when Israel launched air raids targeting areas near the Syrian presidential compound, as well as the General Staff's central offices and the nation's Defense Ministry.
In another incident, Israel conducted an airstrike last Thursday on the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza.
The attack resulted in three fatalities and injured ten others, including the local parish priest, drawing international concern over civilian and religious site casualties.
According to a report by a US-based news outlet, Israel’s recent operations in Syria have triggered “growing skepticism inside the Trump administration.”
The publication noted that some officials view Netanyahu's strategies in the Middle East as “too disruptive,” potentially destabilizing the region and straining the US-Israel relationship.
The unexpected developments prompted the president to directly contact Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address and seek resolution for the incidents.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the president's reaction, stating, "The president was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of the Catholic Church in Gaza."
She added that, "In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations."
These comments highlight the urgency and seriousness with which the US administration viewed the matter.
The tensions in Syria escalated on July 13, following confrontations between Bedouin Arab communities and armed Druze factions in the southern province of Suwayda.
The situation further deteriorated on July 16 when Israel launched air raids targeting areas near the Syrian presidential compound, as well as the General Staff's central offices and the nation's Defense Ministry.
In another incident, Israel conducted an airstrike last Thursday on the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza.
The attack resulted in three fatalities and injured ten others, including the local parish priest, drawing international concern over civilian and religious site casualties.
According to a report by a US-based news outlet, Israel’s recent operations in Syria have triggered “growing skepticism inside the Trump administration.”
The publication noted that some officials view Netanyahu's strategies in the Middle East as “too disruptive,” potentially destabilizing the region and straining the US-Israel relationship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment