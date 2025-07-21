Scosche® Industries Unveils Magicmounttm Charge Pro 25W - The Most Powerful Qi2.2-Certified Magnetic Wireless Mounts For Any Vehicle Setup

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new Charge Pro 25W series supports up to 25W of blazing-fast charging power, thanks to certification under the Qi2.2 standard, the latest in wireless charging technology. These mounts are MagSafe® compatible, 100% mobile device safe, and offer a range of mounting styles to suit any driving setup.

"Qi2.2 is a game changer for wireless charging and our new MagicMount Charge Pro 25W series delivers a charging experience that's not only faster, but smarter and more versatile than ever before," said Kevin Trejo, Senior Product Engineering Manager of Scosche Industries.

The full suite of Scosche MagicMountTM Charge Pro 25W include:



Qi2.2 Certified for up to 25W ultra-fast wireless charging

MagSafe® and Qi2 compatible for compatible iPhone models

Back of Display mounting

StickGripTM suction base secures to windows or dashboards

Flip-arm extension for deep dashboards or close-up viewing

360° ball-joint mount head for easy adjustability 100% device-safe Rare-Earth magnets

Scosche now offers four Qi2-certified wireless magnetic charging mount options to meet every driver's need:

The Charge Pro 25W Dash/Vent mount offers flexible, compact placement options with peel-and-stick dash installation or a secure vent clip. It's ideal for drivers who want quick setup and a clean dash aesthetic, with full adjustability and powerful MagSafe-aligned magnetic hold.

The Charge Pro 25W 5-in-1 is the most versatile mount in the lineup, with options to secure it to the dash, vent, or even the back of a vehicle display. Its optional swing-arm makes it perfect for centered screen layouts, offering unmatched positioning flexibility.

The Charge Pro 25W Window/Dash model uses Scosche's trusted StickGripTM suction base to mount securely to your windshield or dash. It's a great choice for drivers who prefer a higher placement or need frequent repositioning.

The Charge Pro 25W Flip Arm model features a 190-degree adjustable arm that extends over 6 inches-perfect for deep dashboards or drivers who prefer the phone closer at hand. Like all models in the series, it delivers secure mounting and fast, certified Qi2.2 charging.

All models feature the same rugged magnetic locking system, flexible positioning, and certified fast-charging performance to keep your phone powered and visible wherever the road takes you. The MagicMount Charge Pro 25W will be available in the Winter of 2025 at Scosche and select retail partners.

