Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Azerbaijan, North Macedonia Discuss Prospects For Energy, Trade And Investment Partnership


2025-07-21 03:09:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The prospects for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia in the fields of energy, trade, and investment were discussed during a recent high-level meeting, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister on his X account.

“As part of our working visit, we met with Afrim Gashi, Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia. We noted the strong potential for expanding economic cooperation between our countries,” Jabbarov wrote.

“We discussed opportunities for partnership in energy, trade, and investment,” he added.

The meeting reflects growing interest in strengthening economic ties between Baku and Skopje, particularly in strategic sectors.

