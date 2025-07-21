Sybiha Announces Launch Of Ukraine-Benelux Cooperation Format

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during the annual meeting of the heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He stated that the first ministerial meeting in this new Ukraine-Benelux format would take place in the near future.

"It is very important that our diplomacy reflects the new global role of our country - a state respected for its strength and determination. We are not waiting for invitations. We are creating equal formats and initiatives. We offer solutions and invite others to move forward with us. Ukraine-Southeast Europe, Ukraine-Nordic-Baltic Eight, Ukraine-Romania-Moldova, the Lublin Triangle, Weimar+," Sybiha said.

On Monday, July 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed 16 new ambassadors following a meeting with Sybiha.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry