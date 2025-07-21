Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan And Mongolia Strengthen Economic Bonds At Bishkek Forum

2025-07-21 03:08:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 21. Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia have taken a major step toward deepening their economic relations with the launch of a bilateral business forum in Bishkek, held during the official visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce.

Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tolkunai Taalaibekova, welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of the event as a practical milestone in the development of trade and investment relations between the two countries. The forum served as a platform for business-to-business meetings across a range of sectors, including IT, agro-industry, food processing, logistics, and tourism.

A key outcome of the event was the signing of an agreement establishing the Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Council, designed to institutionalize regular business dialogue and cooperation. With shared nomadic traditions and a growing interest in cultural and economic ties, the two countries plan to capitalize on opportunities provided by Kyrgyzstan's National Development Program until 2030. In particular, projects in agriculture, industrial development, and digital innovation were highlighted as promising areas for partnership.

