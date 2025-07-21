Strathcona Announces Q2 2025 Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. (" Strathcona " or the " Company ") (TSX: SCR) will release its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on August 7, 2025. Strathcona will host a conference call on August 8, 2025, starting at 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET), to review the Company's second quarter 2025 results.

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025



Time: 11:00AM ET (9:00AM MT)



URL Entry: To join without operator assistance, register here up to 15 minutes before the start time. Enter your name and phone number to receive an automated call-back.



Telephone Entry: Alternatively, you can join with operator assistance by dialing 1 (888) 510-2154 (North American Toll Free) and quote conference ID 20959.



Webcast Link:

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, a recording of the conference call will be available for seven days following the call and can be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 660-6345 and entering the conference number 20959.

Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Strathcona Resources is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona Resources, visit .

