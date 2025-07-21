Find Your Happy Place: Topgolf Celebrates The Premiere Of Happy Gilmore 2 With A Limited-Edition Odyssey Hockey Stick Putter Giveaway At All U.S. Venues

How It Works:

During game play on July 27 and again the weekend of August 1–3 , Players who dispense a golden ball will win the Happy Gilmore 2 limited-edition Odyssey Hockey Stick putter and a tube sock headcover on the spot. Venues will give away two putters total – one per weekend – making this a seriously exclusive prize. That's just two Players per Topgolf venue that will be lucky enough to take home this epic piece of golf movie history!

Crafted by Odyssey, the number one putter on every major Tour for over 25 years, the Hockey Stick putter was specifically for Happy Gilmore 2. The unique design is as bold as Happy's backswing – and there are only a limited number that exist. Note : While Topgolf is our happy place, Happy Gilmore-style swings are not permitted. For official rules, please visit: .

What They Said

Rodney Ferrell, Topgolf's Vice President Global Partnerships : "Happy Gilmore is a cult classic that disrupted how popular culture views the game of golf. Similarly, Topgolf has been doing the same thing since day one – redefining the game to be accessible for all to play and enjoy. With the highly anticipated sequel on the horizon, this partnership is a perfect match for anyone who loves to swing big, laugh loud, and find their happy place on or off the tee line."

Whether you're a die-hard Happy fan, a casual moviegoer or just someone looking for a good time, come take a swing. You just might go home with more than bragging rights.

About Topgolf A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event, or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Odyssey and OGIO. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands .

ABOUT THE FILM

Happy Gilmore returns!

RELEASE DATE: July 25, 2025

DIRECTOR: Kyle Newacheck

WRITERS: Tim Herlihy & Adam Sandler

PRODUCERS: Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Jack Giarraputo, Robert Simonds

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Dennis Dugan, Barry Bernardi, David Bausch, Dan Bulla

CAST : Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Chris McDonald, Benny Safdie, Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, John Daly, Haley Joel Osment, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Schneider, Ethan Cutkosky, Conor Sherry, Kevin Nealon, Lavell Crawford, Kym Whitley, John Farley, Eric André, Martin Herlihy, Margaret Qualley, Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jack Nicklaus, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Will Zalatoris, Verne Lundquist, Austin Post, Marcello Hernandez, Travis Kelce, Eminem, Blake Clark, Oliver Hudson, Reggie Bush, Nikki Garcia, Becky Lynch, Tim Herlihy, Nelly Korda, Nancy Lopez, Boban Mfarjanovic, Paige Spiranac, Dan Patrick, Stephen A. Smith, Ken Jennings, Cam'ron, Scott Mescudi

