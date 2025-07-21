Dr. Drew's Executive Producer Gets A Nuvia Smile

From failed implants, shifting temporary teeth, and embarrassment in professional settings, he had had enough. After a year of setbacks, he turned to Nuvia for a 24 hour solution after listening to Nuvia's Chief Clinical Officer when he first joined the show.

"I'm hoping they can fix this and give me back my smile, my speech, my edge in meetings,my communication skills," said Espinosa during an interview prior to his treatment. " I never want to have to sit in that dentist chair again."

Just 24 hours after his dental implant procedure, Espinosa received his final set of permanent teeth and was soon returning to his work on the Dr. Drew show. After two years of frustration and headache with traditional dental implant methods, Espinosa got the fix he was hoping for overnight with Nuvia's permanent teeth in 24 hours.

"[The new teeth] feel great. I could do anything, eat anything," he told Dr. Drew. "...The experience has been terrific."

Dr. Jordan Heimer, oral surgeon and Nuvia's head of restorative, explained what sets Nuvia apart: you get your permanent, zirconia teet - not temporaries - just 24 hours after surgery. They aren't as prone to breaking as acrylic "healing teeth."

In fact, studies have shown zirconia's flexural strength to be 150% higher than acrylic.1 When you have healing dental implants, the last thing you want to risk is a broken set of teeth. Nuvia's approach solves that. Dr. Heimer continued to explain:

"Because of the way that we do our procedure and deliver that final prosthetic, the materials are– they're more hygienic... So you're not dealing with something that's gonna kinda collect bacteria around it over four months"

The interview highlighted not just the technical innovation, but the compassion and care Espinosa received at Nuvia - particularly with him being a medically complex case and having minimal bone for the surgeon to work with.

"[The] staff was terrific. The whole staff knew of you. From the time you walk in, the reception desk makes you feel at home and comfortable... the doctors, the surgeons, you meet them all before they actually work on you." said Espinosa.

Nuvia's 24-hour process - made possible by an in-house lab and a coordinated team of oral surgeons, restorative dentists, and CRNAs - eliminates the need for temporary teeth altogether.

This approach has earned the trust of thousands of patient nationwide, particularly those who have suffered through failed procedures elsewhere.

As Dr. Drew noted on-air, "You guys do a great job with cosmetics as well as functionality. And speed."

Want a beautiful, functional smile? See if you may be eligible for permanent teeth in 24 hours with this 60-second quiz.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia's second appearance on Health Uncensored indicates the growing recognition of the company's role in transforming lives by restoring smiles - not in months, but in a matter of hours.

Each month, thousands of patients get a new smile with Nuvia's life-changing permanent teeth in 24 hours process.

With state-of-the-art facilities, in-house labs, and expert surgical teams across the country , Patients with failing or missing teeth are now getting their lives back - without temporary prosthetics or lengthy timelines.

See if you may be a candidate for a new smile. Take the 60-second quiz here .

Media Contact: [email protected]

1 Acrylic Flexural Strength vs Zirconia Flexural Strength

SOURCE Nuvia Dental Implant Center