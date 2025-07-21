Shiv Sena-BJP Calls 2006 Mumbai Train Blast Verdict 'Unfortunate', AIMIM Welcomes It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) The Bombay High Court's verdict acquitting all 12 men convicted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case has triggered sharp political reactions on Monday.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam called the verdict“very unfortunate” and questioned the implications of the acquittal.

“We do not accept this decision. Nearly 180 Mumbaikars lost their lives - and this was a well-planned conspiracy. The police investigated, people were arrested, and the lower court sentenced them, even issuing death sentences. If now the High Court says none of them were responsible, then who did it? Are we heading toward a situation like the 'No one killed Jessica Lal' case?” Nirupam said.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya echoed similar sentiments, saying the High Court verdict has been“deeply disappointing and shocking.”

“There were serious shortcomings in the investigation or the prosecution's legal strategy. I have appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to constitute a legal team of experts to study the judgment and file an appeal in the Supreme Court. The real culprits must not be allowed to go scot-free,” he said.

In contrast, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan welcomed the decision, calling it a rare but powerful example of truth prevailing after years of injustice.

“This is a very welcome judgment. 12 innocent people have finally been acquitted after spending 17-18 years in prison. Some lost their parents, others their youth, and their families were broken. Who will repay them for these lost years? Will it be the government? Will the ATS be held accountable?” Pathan added.

He criticised the indiscriminate use of stringent laws like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), alleging that they were misused against minorities.

“Based on mere suspicion, lives were destroyed. Justice delayed is justice denied. The previous court ruling was deeply flawed, and that's why it couldn't stand up to scrutiny in the High Court,” he said.

The 2006 serial blasts - one of the worst terror attacks on Mumbai's lifeline - left 189 dead and over 800 injured. In just 11 minutes, seven pressure cooker bombs filled with RDX and ammonium nitrate tore through first-class compartments of packed local trains running between Churchgate and Borivali.

A special court had convicted 12 of the 13 accused in 2015, awarding five of them the death penalty and sentencing the rest to life imprisonment. But on Monday, a division bench comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice S. Chandak overturned all convictions, citing a lack of evidence, and ordered the immediate release of the 12 men.

The High Court's decision marks a significant setback for the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which had filed charges under MCOCA and UAPA in 2006. The court's acquittal effectively nullifies years of investigation and legal proceedings that were once seen as a major success in cracking a terror conspiracy believed to be backed by Pakistani-based militants.

Of the 13 men initially accused, one had already been acquitted by the special court. The remaining 12, including the five sentenced to death, are now set to walk free after spending nearly two decades in jail.