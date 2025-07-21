Russian Deputy Finance Minister Takes Helm Of Dev't Fund With Kyrgyzstan
Chebeskov replaces Timur Maksimov, who previously held the position while serving as Deputy Finance Minister until October 2023.
The RKDF was established by Russia and Kyrgyzstan under a bilateral agreement signed on November 24, 2014. The Fund aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, support the modernization of the Kyrgyz economy, and assist Kyrgyz businesses in integrating into the Eurasian Economic Union.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment