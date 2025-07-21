Russian Deputy Finance Minister Takes Helm Of Dev't Fund With Kyrgyzstan

The RKDF was established by Russia and Kyrgyzstan under a bilateral agreement signed on November 24, 2014. The Fund aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, support the modernization of the Kyrgyz economy, and assist Kyrgyz businesses in integrating into the Eurasian Economic Union.

