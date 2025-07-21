UEFA Champions League: FC Qarabag's Potential Opponent To Be Determined

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The draw for the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League will take place on July 21, Azernews reports.

The event will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, where FC Qarabag's potential opponent will also be revealed. The draw will begin at 14:00 Baku time.

In the third qualifying round, FC Qarabag may face the winner of one of the following matchups: Rijeka (Croatia) vs Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Hamrun (Malta) vs Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Shkëndija (North Macedonia) vs FCSB (Romania)

The first-leg matches of this round will be played on August 5–6, with the return legs scheduled a week later. In the second qualifying round, FC Qarabag will face Shelbourne, playing the first leg away on July 23 and the return leg at home on July 30.

The UEFA Champions League (often abbreviated as UCL) is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.