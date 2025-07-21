Cannabis Products Market Report 2025-2029 Canopy Growth And Aurora Cannabis Are Key Players, North America Leads With The Middle East Emerging Rapidly
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$63.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$159.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope
Markets Covered:
- Product Type: Flower; Concentrates; Other Product Types Usage: Medical; Recreational Compound: THC-Dominant; CBD-Dominant; Balanced THC and CBD Route of Administration: Oral Solutions and Capsules; Smoking; Vaporizers; Topicals; Other Route of Administrations
Subsegments:
- Flower: Dried Flower; Pre-Rolls; Fresh Flower Concentrates: Oils; Wax and Shatter; Hash and Rosin; Vape Cartridges Other Product Types: Edibles; Beverages; Tinctures and Topicals; Capsules and Pills
Companies Featured
- Medical Marijuana Inc. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Tilray Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation LivWell Enlightened Health LLC Organigram Holdings Inc. Aphria Inc. Aurora Cannabis Inc. Medicine Man Technologies Inc. MedMen Enterprises Inc. Stenocare A/S Cronos Group Inc. The Valens Company Inc. Jushi Holdings Inc. Columbia Care Inc. VIVO Cannabis Inc. Terra Tech Corp. United Cannabis Corporation Tikun Olam Ltd. Noya Inc. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Wayland Group Corp. Cannabis Sativa Inc. ABcann Medicinals Inc. CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Cannabis Science Inc.
