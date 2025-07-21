India In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry Analysis & Forecast (2025-2034) Featuring Roche, Transasia Bio-Medicals, Bio-Rad Labs, Biomerieux, Sysmex, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Quidel, Danaher

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, valued at USD 2.64 billion in 2024, is foreseen to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching USD 4.77 billion by the end of the period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, government initiatives, technological advancements, and the integration of personalized medicine into healthcare systems.

This report answers pivotal questions about market valuation, growth forecasts, key demand drivers, current trends, segment leadership, technology and application dominance, and challenges. It also explores key players' strategies and the impact of strategic partnerships and mergers on market dynamics.

Market Overview

The IVD sector in India plays a crucial role in preventive healthcare, disease management, and personalized medicine. Driven by increased healthcare awareness and technological advancements in diagnostic technologies, the market is set for significant expansion. Government efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure and focus on early, precise diagnostics are further powering its growth.

Growth Drivers

The surge in chronic and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) forms a fundamental growth driver for the IVD market in India. These conditions demand early and accurate diagnosis, thereby elevating the demand for cutting-edge diagnostic technologies. According to India's Ministry of Science and Technology, NCDs account for a substantial portion of mortality and disability, necessitating improved diagnostic solutions.

Market Trends

Several trends are shaping the market, including the localization of operations by IVD companies and the development of disease-specific IVD solutions. For instance, Sysmex India's commitment to establishing local manufacturing facilities marks a shift towards direct operations, which enhances product availability and customer support. Additionally, the expanding scope of disease-specific diagnostics, such as the WHO's inclusion of diabetes-related tests in its prequalification scope, underscores the market's evolution towards targeted healthcare solutions.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on products and services (reagents and kits, instruments, software and services), technology (immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, among others), application (infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology, and more), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, point-of-care testing, etc.), and regions (Northern and Central, Southern, Eastern, Western).

Reagents and Kits Segment Dominance

The reagents and kits segment leads due to their fundamental role in diagnostic testing. Innovations like Cipla Limited's RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT-PCR test kit highlight the segment's importance, driven by advancements in point-of-care testing technologies and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Key Players

Major companies influencing the India IVD market include Abbott, known for its innovative molecular diagnostics; Qiagen, enhancing laboratory efficiency with upcoming automated instruments; Quidel Corporation, offering specialized immunoassays; and Danaher Corporation, addressing chronic disease challenges through advanced diagnostics. Other notable players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Sysmex Corporation.

Key Attributes