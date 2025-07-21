403
Researchers Unveil AI Tool to Forecast Liver Cancer Recurrence
(MENAFN) Singaporean researchers have unveiled a new artificial intelligence-based scoring tool designed to predict the recurrence of liver cancer, according to a press release issued Monday by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).
The system was developed by researchers at the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB), a division of A*STAR, in partnership with Singapore General Hospital. It specifically targets hepatocellular carcinoma—the most prevalent form of liver cancer—and delivers predictive accuracy of around 82%.
This advanced tool functions by examining the spatial arrangement of natural killer immune cells alongside five specific genes within liver tumor tissues.
"In Singapore, up to 70 percent of liver cancer patients experience recurrence within five years," said Principal Investigator Joe Yeong from the IMCB, emphasizing that the system enables early clinical intervention.
To validate the AI model, researchers analyzed tissue samples from 231 patients across five different hospitals. The tool is currently available via a free online platform for research use, with efforts underway to incorporate it into mainstream clinical procedures.
Additional validation trials are set to commence later this year.
