Hebrew Sources: Israeli Chief Of Staff Presents Comprehensive Plan To Control Gaza

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

Israeli television has revealed details of a military plan presented by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to the cabinet in recent days.

According to Channel 12, the plan was presented amid stalled negotiations with no significant progress. Insiders say the plan is called the "Gaza Control Plan" and has received very positive reactions from ministers.

The report states that the Israeli army presented this robust plan as an alternative to the humanitarian city Israel intends to establish in Rafah.

The Chief of Staff described it as "more penetrative and impactful than Swiss cheese."

The new plan will be implemented if the negotiations for a deal collapse or if Hamas and Israel fail to agree on the terms of a comprehensive ceasefire and end to the war after the current 60-day ceasefire expires.

The plan includes occupying a much larger area than the territory currently controlled by the Israeli army.

The Israeli military believes the plan will enable the achievement of the war's two main objectives - the return of all Israeli prisoners and the collapse of Hamas.

Israeli war cabinet ministers have praised the plan and questioned why it has not been promoted more seriously.

However, Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered a temporary suspension of the plan. His circle explains that he is determined to reach a deal for the release of the prisoners.