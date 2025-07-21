QNL's Murshidi Program: Eight Diverse Fields With Expert Guidance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Murshidi Program, led by Qatar National Library, offers an invaluable opportunity for high school students, university students, and recent graduates to receive dedicated, one-on-one mentorship from accomplished academics and professionals across a wide range of disciplines.

Experts from Education City, its distinguished alumni network, and other institutions in Qatar provide more than just answers; they offer personalized support tailored to your unique goals, whether you're navigating university applications, exploring scholarship opportunities, or planning your career trajectory.

The Murshidi program is a gateway to informed decision-making, strategic thinking, and professional growth in the following industries: Medicine and innovative healthcare is a critical sector for any society. Understanding disciplines such as immunology, cancer research, and neurology helps mentees explore careers that directly impact community well-being. With mentors from Sidra Medicine, Hamad Medical Corporation, WCM-Q, QBRI and Nature Portfolio, students gain exposure to real-world medical research and practice.

Technology is rapidly transforming every industry. Learning from experts in AI, cybersecurity, and data science allows mentees to understand emerging trends and develop skills that are in high demand. This field is essential for those interested in shaping digital solutions and driving innovation with the support of experts from QCRI, HBKU, MCIT and Cytomate.

A strong foundation in research and critical thinking is essential for academic and professional success. Mentors from institutions like HBKU, Qatar University, WCM-Q, HEC Paris, and Qatar Foundation help mentees refine their intellectual interests, improve academic performance, and consider research as a potential career path.

This field is vital for students interested in governance, diplomacy, or legal systems. Understanding how laws and regulations are developed and implemented allows mentees to see the impact of public policy on business and society. Professionals from the Ministry of Commerce, QRDI, CILE and QICCA offer insight into real-world policymaking, legislation, and international relations.

Business knowledge is fundamental regardless of your chosen career. Mentorship in this field introduces students to entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and corporate strategy. Professionals from Ahli Bank, CWALLET, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and QF guide mentees in navigating business environments and evaluating new opportunities in fintech.

Effective communication is key to leadership, advocacy, and influence. This field helps mentees develop essential skills in media literacy, public speaking, and digital communication. Mentors from Al Jazeera, QF, Msheireb, and the Global Studies Institute provide practical perspectives on storytelling, journalism, and strategic communication.

The creative sector plays a major role in cultural preservation and innovation. Whether through visual design, architecture, or heritage conservation, mentees can explore how creativity can shape identity and social impact. Mentors from Qatar Museums, and Msheireb support students in connecting artistic expression with professional purpose.