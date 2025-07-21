403
Gold Finds Support In Tight Range As Macro Uncertainty Looms
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official trading platforms confirm gold prices stayed near $3,368 per ounce on July 21, 2025. Markets in New York, London, and Asia maintained this level into the early morning.
Volatility stayed subdued through the previous 24 hours as traders paused for clarity on global trade and monetary policy. Commodity exchanges showed steady, moderate volumes. Notably, the US dollar softened marginally against major currencies.
This action supported dollar-denominated gold, as foreign buyers found value in hedging amid macro uncertainty. Additionally, confirmed data shows central banks in Asia and Eastern Europe expanded gold reserves, providing further price stability.
Professional bullion desks reported renewed institutional and retail ETF inflows. In the first half of July, official ETF statistics confirmed sustained additions, echoing strong portfolio diversification demand as market risk remained elevated.
No significant outflows registered overnight. Trades in Shanghai reflected robust spot and futures buying, further tightening available supply on global circuits.
Turning to technicals, widely-used moving averages (SMA and EMA) on the daily chart converged between $3,347 and $3,368 per ounce.
These levels acted as reliable support during recent sessions. The 50-day SMA remained flat, and the 100-day EMA provided a platform for consolidative price action.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) values on the daily frame sat just above fifty. This level indicated neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Market participants relied on this signal to avoid excessive speculation.
Gold Market Shows Cautious Balance Amid Low Volatility
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator printed narrowly positive readings, reflecting a balance between buyers and sellers.
Analysts saw these MACD lines and the signal line running parallel, suggesting a wait-and-see sentiment for directional conviction. Bollinger Bands, calculated on a 20-day period, narrowed considerably. Such a squeeze reflected low realized volatility.
Traders expected an imminent expansion in range given this compressed band environment. Price gravitated toward the upper half of the band through much of the prior day and night, indicating modest underlying support.
Global bullion traders tracked support at $3,340 and resistance at $3,370 per ounce through both Europe and India. Confirmed market data from Dubai and Mumbai documented a minor premium, supporting the thesis of persistent physical demand.
Volumes matched seasonal expectations, without sign of speculative blow-off. Macroeconomic factors continue to guide these moves. The uncertain trajectory of US tariffs and muted Federal Reserve policy changes weighed on cross-asset flows.
Safe-haven buying remained present yet disciplined. Large institutions avoided taking substantial new positions without further macro signals.
The story for July 21, 2025, remains accumulation and restraint. Hard data, official market activity, and transparent technical signals point to a neutral-to-slightly-bullish gold market awaiting a decisive trigger.
No evidence shows unsustainable exuberance or panic. Gold signaled underlying health, but an external catalyst will likely be needed to break the deadlock.
