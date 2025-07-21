Qatar Achieves Over 75 Percent Self-Sufficiency In Date Production

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: With an annual production exceeding 26,000 tonnes of fresh dates (ruttab) from more than 892 productive farms, Qatar continues to make significant strides in bolstering its food security and advancing sustainable agriculture.

The country has achieved over 75% self-sufficiency in date production, highlighting the strength and resilience of its agri-food sector.

As part of its efforts to promote local produce and support farmers, the Ministry of Municipality, in cooperation with the Souq Waqif administration, invites the public to attend the 10th Local Dates Festival, taking place from July 24 to August 7, 2025 at the Eastern Square in Souq Waqif.

The festival provides a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the rich variety of locally grown dates and taste the best selections harvested across Qatar's palm farms.

The event not only celebrates a key element of Qatar's agricultural heritage but also reinforces the role of local production in achieving national food sustainability goals.

The festival will be held from July 24 to August 7, 2025. It will be open from 4pm to 9pm on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday), and from 4pm to 10pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday).

The venue for the event is Eastern Square in Souq Waqif.

Qatar's date farming sector covers 2,542 hectares and includes over 508,000 palm trees, accounting for 23% of the country's total cultivated land.

These figures demonstrate a strong commitment to maximising local agricultural resources and reflect the government's ongoing support for date farmers through modern irrigation systems, improved post-harvest techniques, and quality control measures.

The 10th edition of the festival also serves as a platform for small and medium-sized farms to showcase their products, build partnerships, and access new markets.

Many of these farms play a vital role in rural development and in preserving traditional agricultural practices that have long been part of Qatar's cultural identity.

In addition to fresh date displays and sales, the festival includes educational booths, cultural activities, and awareness campaigns that highlight the nutritional value of dates and their importance in the Qatari diet.

Organizers also hope the event will inspire younger generations to value agricultural professions and contribute to national self-reliance.

The 10th Local Dates Festival is open to all and promises an enriching experience for families, food lovers, and agriculture enthusiasts.

It is more than just a marketplace, it's a celebration of Qatar's natural bounty and its vision for a more sustainable and self-sufficient future.