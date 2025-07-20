Trump Reiterates US Strikes Destroyed Iran's Nuclear Sites, Warns New Facilities Will Be Obliterated

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that three of Iran's nuclear sites were“completely destroyed” during airstrikes conducted in June. He made this statement on Saturday, July 19, through his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump emphasized that restoring these nuclear facilities would take Iran many years. He insisted that the damage was far more severe than some media outlets have reported, suggesting a significant setback to Iran's nuclear program.

In response to an NBC News report that claimed only one of the three targeted sites was seriously damaged while the other two remained mostly intact, Trump strongly disagreed. He dismissed the report as inaccurate and misleading.

Earlier, Israel's Defense Minister described the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities as a“brave and historic” decision. During a meeting with his American counterpart, he stated that through joint efforts, the two countries had managed to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities.

One of the major targets during the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran was the Fordow nuclear site, which was bombed by the United States. The site has long been considered one of Iran's most fortified and secretive nuclear facilities.

The strikes mark a significant escalation in U.S. and Israeli efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions. While official Iranian sources have yet to confirm the extent of the damage, analysts believe the attacks could delay Iran's nuclear program substantially.

The international community is now closely watching Iran's response and the potential geopolitical consequences in the region. Tensions remain high, and further developments could shape future diplomatic and military strategies in the Middle East.

