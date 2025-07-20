403
Nothing Launches flagship Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1) in theme with the Iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE – 17 July 2025 The event, held in collaboration with Creators HQ, brought together a vibrant mix of local, regional, and global media, alongside leading content creators from across the Middle East and beyond. Against the futuristic backdrop of the museum, attendees experienced firsthand how Not’ing’s latest products blend cutting-edge technology with bold, expressive design.
Speaking about the significance of the launch, Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director of Nothing MEA, said, "Hosting our launch at the Museum of the Future is symbolic of what Nothing stand– for – innovation, creativity, and a relentless drive to shape the future of technology. With Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone’(1), we’re not just delivering d’vices; we’re delivering experiences that inspire individuality and empower people to connect, create, and express themselves in ways they never imagined."
Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Su“mit, said: “The UAE continues to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation and creativity. Hosting the lau’ch of Nothing’s new products in Dubai further proves the attractiveness of our environment for creators and pioneering businesses alike. It enables a new generation of content creators to produce meaningful content at the intersection of creativity and technology.”
She added“ “Creators HQ is a nurturing space for innovation, driving the growth of the creator economy and offering talented influencers world-class tools and a stimulating interactive environment.”/i>”
Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, comme“ted: “The UAE has firmly established itself as a global leader in advancing future technologies and nurturing companies and talent in this space. Our infrastructure and digital capabilities uniquely position us as a key player in shaping the future of t”ch.”
He c“ntinued: “Hosting this global product launch by Nothing at the Museum of the Future reflects the strong interest of global tech giants, startups, and entrepreneurs in being par’ of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. From AI and digitization to the creator economy and new media, our country offers unparalleled opportunities across emerging sectors, especially advanced technology and communications. This re’lects the UAE’s deep commitment to developing innovative solutions that accelerate progress and human”prosperity.”
The launch event introduced attendees to the unique features of Nothing ’hone (3), Nothing’s latest flagship smartphone, and Headphone (1), its debut over-ear headphones. Both prod’cts reflect Nothing’s iconic design language, combining transparent elements, premium materials, and user-centric functionality.
• Nothing Phone (3): Designed to inspire creativity, Nothing Phone (3) features the all-new Glyph Matrix, a pro-grade camera system, and next-gen performance®powered by Sn’pdragon® 8s Gen 4. It’s a device built to spark individuality and make technology feel personal again.
• Headphone (1): Crafted for audiophiles and everyday listeners alike, Headphone (1) delivers immersive sound engineered in collaboration with KEF, intuitive tactile controls, and a striking transparent design.
Attendees were treated to live demonstrations of both devices, highlighting their seamless integration into daily life and their ability to redefine how users interact with technology.
#100Drops: The Countdown Begins
As part of the regional rollout, Nothing announced its exclusive #100Drops activation on 17th July at 7 PM at Sharaf DG, Dubai Mall. This highly anticipated drop will give fans and early adopters the chance to be among the first to own Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1).
Both devices will be available in black and white variants, while open sales begin on 18th July 2025 across key retail partners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Pricing and Availability
• Nothing Phone 3 (12GB+256GB): AED 2,999/SAR3,299
• Nothing Phone 3 (16GB+512GB): AED 3,299/SAR 3,699
• Nothing Headphone 1: AED 999/SAR 1,099
As part of the launch, the Nothing Phone 3 will be available with an exclusive launch, where customers can get the Nothing Ear (a) with the 256GB variant and the Nothing Ear with the 512GB variant. For a limited time, till August 3rd 2025 , customers purchasing the 12GB/256GB variant of the Nothing Phone (3), can avail a free upgrade to the 16GB/512GB variant and will get a complimentary Nothing Ear.
