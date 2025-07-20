AU Welcomes Latest Development Between Congo, M23
In a statement issued Saturday, Youssouf described the declaration as a "major milestone in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region."
Appreciating the invaluable contributions made by all stakeholders, including the regional facilitators from the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, Youssouf said the declaration offers a renewed hope for regional cooperation and sustainable peace.
The chairperson of the 55-member continental organisation also commended the spirit of dialogue, compromise, and political will demonstrated by the governments of the DRC and Rwanda, Xinhua news agency reported.
The AU remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders to support the successful implementation of the declaration and to contribute to sustainable peace, security, and development in the DRC and the region, the statement added.
The document, brokered by Qatar after months of discreet mediation, outlines a series of agreed-upon principles to guide further talks. While not a final peace deal, the declaration marks a key step toward a comprehensive agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Qatari minister of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the declaration reflects the parties' commitment to a peaceful settlement. He said Qatar remains committed to supporting the process to bring peace, development, and stability to the DRC people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment