NSA Ajit Doval Holds High-Level Talks In Canada, Agrees On Liaison Officers And Cybersecurity Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, Feb 8 (IANS) India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held high-level talks in Ottawa this week to strengthen bilateral security cooperation with Canada amid efforts to rebuild ties.

On Saturday, Doval met Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada. The meeting formed part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between the two countries, an official press statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Both sides reviewed progress on ongoing initiatives to safeguard their nations and citizens. They agreed on a shared work plan to direct future collaboration on national security and law enforcement matters, paving the way for more practical joint efforts on shared priorities.

A key decision from the discussions was the commitment to appoint security and law-enforcement liaison officers in each country. This step aims to improve communication channels and allow faster sharing of information on common threats, including the illegal trafficking of drugs-particularly fentanyl precursors-and activities of transnational organised crime networks.

The announcements came from official readouts by India's Ministry of External Affairs and Canada's Privy Council Office, highlighting the constructive tone of the discussions in Ottawa.

The two officials also pledged to formalise cooperation in cybersecurity, including policy alignment and exchange of information on cyber threats. They decided to keep advancing talks on joint work related to fraud prevention and immigration enforcement, while respecting each nation's domestic laws and international commitments.

The visit underscored a mutual interest in deepening practical security links despite past strains in relations, said the readout.

Doval also met Gary Anandasangaree, Canada's Minister of Public Safety, on Friday (February 6), as part of the two-day trip. These engagements signal a positive momentum in India-Canada security relations, focusing on concrete measures to address cross-border challenges like drug flows and organised crime.

Officials from both sides described the outcomes as important steps towards enhanced trust and effective collaboration on issues vital to public safety in both countries.