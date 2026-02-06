403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Forecast Today 06/02: Struggles At $5,000 (Chart&Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The gold market has plunged initially during the trading session on Thursday, but it still continues to see a lot of noise, as we are trying to find some reason to continue the upward trajectory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment