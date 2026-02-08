Gujarat: Indian Army's Southern Command Conducts Operational Review, Outreach Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Bhuj, Feb 8 (IANS) Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Southern Command, conducted a multi-dimensional visit across Gujarat this week, officials said on Sunday.

The visit focused on reviewing operational preparedness in key frontier sectors while also reinforcing the Army's engagement with border communities and military families.

Lieutenant General Seth carried out a detailed review of operational readiness along the Creek and Kutch sectors, where the Indian Army has significant strategic responsibilities.

He oversaw the large-scale Defence of Gujarat Exercise, designed to validate rapid response mechanisms, multi-agency coordination and adaptability in challenging terrain, reaffirming Southern Command's capability to safeguard national interests across diverse operational domains.

At Bhuj Military Station, the Army Commander Dhiraj Seth inaugurated a large Surgical Eye Camp Outreach Programme organised in collaboration with specialist ophthalmic teams from Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi.

The camp screened more than 2,500 patients from over 120 remote villages, with advanced diagnostic procedures and surgeries restoring vision to more than 200 beneficiaries, underlining the Army's commitment to delivering healthcare services in underserved and remote areas.

Expert ophthalmologists from other military medical units also contributed to reaching isolated communities.

In Ahmedabad, Lieutenant General Seth and Komal Seth, Regional President of the Southern Command Army Women Welfare Association, interacted with Veer Naris and Veer Matas, acknowledging their courage and sacrifice, and facilitating support measures for families of fallen soldiers.

Along with this, the Southern Command Investiture Ceremony held in Ahmedabad on February 6 and 7 recognised acts of valour and distinguished service across the Army.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant General Seth presented awards to 34 personnel and conferred "GOC-in-C, Southern Command Unit Citations" on 33 units for operational excellence and professional achievement.

The proceedings included a ceremonial Guard of Honour and showcased weapons and equipment aligned with ongoing modernisation efforts under the Indian Army's Decade of Transformation initiatives.

The visit concluded with 'Shaurya Sandhya', attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The cultural evening brought together martial and artistic expressions, featuring khadi-based fashion presentations by NIFT students, classical Bharatanatyam, and martial displays by soldiers in Jhankh Pathak, Kalaripayattu and the Army Martial Art Routine.

The programme highlighted the themes of a capable and secure nation, underscoring the Indian Army's enduring connection with the people as India moves towards its vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

The series of activities this week, spanning operational preparedness exercises, community outreach, family support initiatives and formal recognition of service and gallantry, reflects sustained efforts by the Southern Command in the region.