Saturn Retrograde: 4 Zodiac Signs To Face Challenges For Months

Saturn's retrograde will bring difficulties for four zodiac signs for six months. Financial and health issues are likely.

According to astrology, Saturn is considered the giver of karmic results. Saturn gives results based on our actions. Currently, Saturn is transiting in retrograde motion. This Saturn retrograde situation will continue until November 28. This six-month period will be a difficult time for four zodiac signs. Unexpected problems may arise. So, let's see what those signs are...

Aries people will be greatly affected by Saturn's retrograde. It is best for them not to start new work during this time. Sudden journeys may have to be undertaken. Many financial expenses will be faced. Especially mental stress, anxiety, and health problems like depression can occur. So.. be brave.

Saturn's retrograde will be a difficult time for Pisces. Due to the influence of Saturn, the desired results will be very late for them. May not arrive on time. Be careful about health. Think calmly before making new investments and big decisions.

With Saturn retrograde, Sagittarius people are likely to face financial losses. Unnecessary expenses will increase. They should be very careful not to damage their reputation. More attention to health is needed.

This period will be very stressful for Leos. Control your anger. There is a risk of deterioration in physical and mental health. Family support and advice from elders are essential. Relief can be obtained by performing Saturn worship and meditation.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.