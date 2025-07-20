American Momentum Bank Names Scott Winchell Senior Vice President/Andrews Market President

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 18, 2025 11:45 am - Winchell will focus on community development, lending and risk management for the Andrews, Seminole and greater Permian Basin markets.

American Momentum Bank is pleased to announce that Scott Winchell has joined the organization as senior vice president/market president for Andrews, Texas. In this role, Winchell will focus on community development, lending and risk management for the Andrews, Seminole and greater Permian Basin markets.

Winchell brings nearly 20 years of banking and finance experience to American Momentum Bank. Prior to his current role, he served as senior vice president/relationship manager at Frost Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Texas Tech University.

“Scott's deep roots in West Texas and extensive banking experience make him a tremendous asset to our team,” said Jarod Thomas, West Texas president at American Momentum Bank.“His commitment to our communities aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to the positive impact he'll make in Andrews and beyond.”

Winchell is actively involved in his community through his membership in the Andrews Lions Club, a service organization whose members give their time and effort to improving the Andrews Community.

“I am thrilled to be part of a team that is dedicated to making our communities better,” said Winchell.“I am from West Texas and for growing West Texas. I look forward to helping American Momentum Bank continue to serve and strengthen our region.”

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and nine full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.