Fragile World, Resilient Parliaments: IPU Chief Warns Of Crumbling Trust As Global Speakers Unite At CSPOC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President, Dr Tulia Ackson from the United Republic of Tanzania, expressed and observed that the year 2026 has opened with deeply concerning developments, serving as a painful reminder of how fragile and uncertain the international environment has become.

According to her, at the global level, multilateralism is increasingly judged, not by the enduring values it upholds, but by the speed of its reactions or the visibility of its actions.

Patience, compromise, and long-term cooperation frequently struggle to compete against demands for immediate results. Quiet diplomacy, careful negotiation, and consensus-building can appear slow in a world that often rewards agency and spectacle. As frustration mounts and trust weakens, the very foundations of democratic life begin to feel uncertain, she said, speaking at the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC).

The 28th CSPOC began in New Delhi on January 14 and was formally inaugurated on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament House Complex.

This three-day event (January 14-16) represents the largest gathering in the forum's history, with 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 Commonwealth countries participating, alongside representatives from four semi-autonomous parliaments -- surpassing previous editions in scale and underscoring the forum's rising global relevance.

Ackson, however, said she was delighted at the impressive turnout and the presence of familiar faces, including colleagues she met at the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva last July.

Representing the global organisation of parliaments with over 130 years of dedication to parliamentary diplomacy, she underscored the IPU's longstanding commitment to promoting peace, democracy, sustainable development, and numerous other vital issues.

She extended sincere gratitude to the hosts for convening this significant gathering at such a pivotal moment in history. These pressures, she noted, are interconnected and mirror one another.

Ackson stated that the doubts about multilateralism on the global stage reflect the growing concerns about democracy at home. She emphasised that in both contexts, institutions are expected to act more quickly, be more visible, and provide immediate answers.

However, she noted that the important, quieter work of dialogue, procedural processes, and compromise is often misinterpreted as a sign of weakness. This is precisely why such gatherings are more important now than ever.

"As Speakers and Presiding Officers, you operate at the critical intersection where domestic democracy meets international cooperation. You confront the same forces challenging both multilateralism and democracy alike: polarisation, technological disruption, and rising expectations from constituents. Over many years, IPU assemblies have brought together parliaments from every region and tradition -- now encompassing 183 member parliaments and still growing -- proving that while contexts differ, challenges are increasingly shared," she said.

Ackson further said that this shared reality gives real value to forums like the CSPOC, offering space to listen to one another, exchange experiences, learn how others navigate difficult times, reflect on the deepening responsibilities of parliamentary leadership, and pursue common solutions to common problems.

"The topics under discussion in the coming days -- artificial intelligence in parliamentary functioning, the impact of social media, citizen participation beyond voting, and the well-being and security of both members of parliament and parliamentary staff -- are profoundly important. They compel us to ask: How can democratic institutions remain strong and trusted in a world changing so rapidly?" she said.

This question, she emphasised, extends beyond national borders and speaks directly to the international order we all help shape.

As the conference began, Dr Ackson expressed hope that it would deliver not only reflection but also a clear direction on the path forward amid the challenges the world faces at the start of this year. She said that she looked forward eagerly to the discussions ahead and to the collective insights that would shape the broader parliamentary community.

In his address, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Chairperson Dr Christopher Kalila -- a Zambian MP and backbencher -- extended deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the exceptional hospitality.

Describing Delhi as a "historic city" central to democratic dialogue and tradition, he highlighted revered texts like Erskine May's 'Parliamentary Practice and Procedure' (on the House of Commons) and its Lok Sabha equivalent.

"It is an honour to be in India, the biggest democracy in the world," Kalila stated, emphasising Speakers' and Presiding Officers' crucial role in upholding constitutional order, parliamentary independence, and institutional effectiveness amid swift political, social, and technological shifts.

Kalila addressed key challenges confronting Commonwealth parliaments, such as eroding public trust, balancing technological benefits (including AI) with associated risks, and safeguarding the security, health, and well-being of MPs and staff.

He commended legislators' resilience and innovations, including digital outreach for public engagement, stronger committee oversight, and reforms promoting transparency, inclusion, and accountability.

"These adaptations demonstrate how Commonwealth parliaments continue to evolve while remaining firmly grounded in core democratic values," he observed.

Representing over 17,000 parliamentarians, he thanked presiding officers for their mentorship, stewardship, and support in sustaining the CPA, urging continued unity.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh offered warm welcome remarks, terming the event a "confluence of parliamentary democracy" in the iconic Central Hall -- a living emblem of India's constitutional journey and values. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for his presence, reflecting India's deep dedication to parliamentary principles.

Rooted in India's timeless traditions of dialogue, debate, and dissent, he underlined the forum's value in sharing best practices, bolstering legislative oversight, advancing inclusivity, and tackling modern democratic challenges.

Discussions will cover the evolving role of presiding officers in strong institutions, AI's integration in parliamentary operations, social media's effects on MPs, creative ways to boost citizen understanding and participation beyond elections, and enhanced security/well-being measures.

Chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who assumed the role after the 27th CSPOC hosted by Uganda in January 2024, the conference serves as an independent platform founded in 1969 by Canada's then-Speaker Lucien Lamoureux.

It promotes impartiality, experience-sharing, and the reinforcement of parliamentary institutions across the Commonwealth's 2.6 billion people -- nearly half residing in India, frequently described as the 'Mother of Democracy'. India has previously hosted the event in 1970-71, 1986, and 2010, adding to its legacy of parliamentary leadership.