Israel Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Ethiopia
(MENAFN) Israel on Monday described Ethiopia as a “long-term strategic partner” and emphasized its intention to deepen relations following discussions between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera Admassu.
Admassu arrived in Israel for a visit of unspecified length.
In a statement shared on US social media platform X, Sa’ar said the two leaders held a “great meeting,” noting that Tel Aviv aims to “further strengthen ties” with Addis Ababa. He added: “We discussed mutual challenges in our regions.”
The visit comes as Ethiopia faces disputes with Egypt, Sudan, Somalia, and Eritrea over border conflicts, water security, and access to maritime routes.
Ethiopia has continued to operate and fill the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River without reaching an agreement with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan.
The country has also sought access to the Red Sea for both commercial and military purposes.
The trip follows Sa’ar’s recent visit to a breakaway region in Somalia bordering Ethiopia, which Israel recognized as a state in late December—a move that drew widespread condemnation from Arab and Islamic countries.
