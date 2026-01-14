Royal Development Holding Signs Agreement With Rotana To Develop Premium Residential Towers On Al Reem Island

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE,January 2026: Royal Development Holding, a premier real estate development firm and a subsidiary of ESG Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), announced today the signing of an agreement with Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, to develop new premium residential towers on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, under the Rotana Residences brand.

The agreement formalizes a collaboration between Royal Development Holding and Rotana. The development represents a total project value of approximately AED 900 million and forms part of Royal Development Holding's broader residential portfolio expansion in Abu Dhabi, bringing together development expertise and established brand strength to deliver a premium residential offering aligned with Abu Dhabi's evolving urban landscape.

The project is located on Al Reem Island, one of Abu Dhabi's most established residential destinations, and is designed to overlook landscaped park areas and internal community views. It benefits from proximity to key business districts, retail and lifestyle destinations, as well as leading academic institutions on the island, including Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, GEMS World Academy, Nord Anglia International School and Repton School Abu Dhabi. Strong connectivity to Abu Dhabi's mainland via major arterial bridges further supports convenience and long-term residential appeal. The development comprises premium residential towers offering a curated mix of apartments and penthouses designed to support long-term value creation. The signing builds on Royal Development Holding's strong momentum recorded during 2025, during which the Holding's recent residential launches across Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi achieved rapid market absorption, reflecting growing buyer confidence and reinforcing trust in the Holding's residential offering. This momentum supports Royal Development Holding's continued focus on delivering premium residential developments across key markets in the United Arab Emirates in response to market demand.