Full List Of European Countries That Donald Trump Slapped Tariffs On To Fulfil His Greenland Takeover Plan

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Saturday intensified his push to acquire Greenland, imposing a 10% import tax from February on goods coming from eight European countries over their opposition to US control of Greenland. He warned that he could impose tariffs of up to 25 on June 1 until the Danish territory is secured.

"On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," he wrote on Truth Social.

Which European countries did Trump impose tariffs on?

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Finland

What did Trump say?

Trump mentioned, "These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question."

He said the US has long subsidised Denmark and other European Union countries by not imposing tariffs or demanding other forms of compensation. He further said that the time has come for Denmark to repay that support, claiming that global peace was at risk. According to him, China and Russia are seeking control of Greenland, and Denmark is powerless to stop them.

"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are currently being spent on Security Programs having to do with“The Dome,” including for the possible protection of Canada, and this very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it," he stated.

Trump concluded his statement by stating that the US is ready to enter negotiations with Denmark or any of these countries he claims have put“so much at risk”, despite the protection and support the US has provided them over many decades.

His move comes after a week of meetings in Washington involving Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, senior Trump administration officials, and members of Congress, with Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt also taking part.

The United States, Denmark, and Greenland remain at an impasse over the future of the world's largest island, although officials this week agreed to establish a working group to address the diplomatic dispute.

As per Bloomberg, Denmark invited NATO allies to participate in training exercises in Greenland, and several European countries have already sent personnel to the island. The US is also among the nations included in the invitation, according to a Danish military official.