Man Smuggling Cocaine Worth Dh17 Million From Doha In Superhero Comics Arrested In Bengaluru

In a massive drug bust, authorities in Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, seized more than 4kg of cocaine, valued at around Rs 400 million (Dh17.05 million) concealed inside superhero comics and magazines carried by an Indian passenger travelling from Doha to Bengaluru.

The seizure took place after Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger who had arrived from Doha in the early hours at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Recommended For You KT Plus 150: Judges' panel welcomes new set of leaders, innovators

Officers grew suspicious upon noticing that two comic books in the passenger's luggage were unusually heavy. A detailed examination revealed white powder hidden within the covers of the magazines. Tests confirmed the substance to be cocaine.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The large amount of drugs was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to India's Ministry of Finance.

The male passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act.

Cocaine in Oreo biscuits

On July 15, an Indian national travelling from Doha to Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs hidden in boxes of Oreo biscuits. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, seized cocaine worth Dh26.7 million from a woman at the Mumbai International Airport, reports in the Indian media said.

Only July 11, Khaleej Times reported that a key suspect in a major Indian narcotics case has been extradited from the UAE to India, Indian authorities confirmed.

Kubbawala Mustafa, wanted by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in operating a synthetic drug manufacturing facility, was extradited to India through coordinated efforts between India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi.