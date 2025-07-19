Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nearly 2,000 Suspects Detained In Turkiye's Two-Week Nationwide Anti-Drug Operation

Nearly 2,000 Suspects Detained In Turkiye's Two-Week Nationwide Anti-Drug Operation


2025-07-19 10:10:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Over the course of a two-week anti-drug operation across 72 provinces in Turkiye, authorities detained 1,933 suspects, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The operation, coordinated by the Turkish National Police's Anti-Narcotics Department, targeted drug dealers in provinces including Bursa, Adana, Gaziantep, Izmir, Istanbul, and Ankara.

Officials seized 927 kilograms of narcotics and 1,296,000 drug pills during the crackdown.

Minister Yerlikaya stated that the operation involved 3,720 units, 6,130 personnel, 21 aircraft, and 62 drug detection dogs.

MENAFN19072025000195011045ID1109821925

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search