Zelensky: Agreements With Trump Must Be Implemented As Quickly As Possible

According to Ukrinform, the address was published on the president's official website .

Zelensky said that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had briefed him earlier in the day, and the two discussed the coordination of sanctions.

"It is very important that the new package of EU sanctions is also supported by other European countries that are not currently members of the EU. We will continue this very important process - the synchronization of sanctions - not only EU sanctions, but also within our own jurisdictions. I have instructed officials to work as quickly as possible," he said.

They also discussed cooperation with the United States. According to Zelensky, Ukraine has reached agreements with President Donald Trump that need to be implemented without delay.

"Ukraine is focused on being as productive as possible. This includes our agreements on air defense and a new defense deal with the United States," Zelensky said.

"We are ready both to purchase the necessary weapons and to export advanced Ukrainian weaponry to the United States - primarily drones, which have proven to be highly effective defenders of lives during this war. Our government officials have also significantly ramped up efforts on interceptor drones. I expect new contracts to be signed next week," he added.

Zelensky also held a meeting today with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

"The NSDC has been reshuffled, and we are already preparing the first decisions of the new team, including new sanctions, which will be announced soon. We are also working on decisions to boost economic relations - I'll be discussing the details with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko tomorrow. We're preparing decisions for Monday," Zelensky said.

Zelensky recently held a briefing with Sybiha to discuss the EU's 18th sanctions package, diplomatic coordination with the U.S., and the situation of Ukrainians being deported by Russia to the Georgian border.