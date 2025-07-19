UAE Commends Qatar's Efforts In Signing Of Declaration Of Principles Between DRC And Congo River Alliance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday commended the efforts of the State of Qatar in the signing of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, which took place in Doha on Saturday.

In a statement carried by Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan welcomed the signing of this declaration, which marks a significant step toward national reconciliation and the promotion of stability in eastern DRC.

He reaffirmed the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through peaceful means and strengthening the foundations of security and stability across the African continent and globally.

Today, the State of Qatar hosted in Doha the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, in a step considered a significant development in efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the eastern region of the Congo.

The signing of the declaration is the result of diplomatic efforts made by the State of Qatar over the past months, during which it worked to create a conducive environment for constructive dialogue between both parties, in preparation for reaching a peaceful solution to the protracted conflict in the region.