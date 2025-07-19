403
Van Hollen Condemns Israeli Push for U.S. Support in Relocation Plans
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen strongly criticized Israel on Friday for allegedly attempting to secure American backing in orchestrating agreements with third-party nations to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.
"A truly outrageous and sickening request from the Netanyahu government," Van Hollen posted on X.
His remarks followed a report by a news agency, which, citing two informed individuals, stated that the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency had traveled to Washington, D.C., earlier this week to seek U.S. involvement in persuading other nations to accept potentially hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza.
According to the report, intelligence director David Barnea discussed the issue with Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, mentioning that Israel has engaged in discussions particularly with Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Libya.
"The U.S. should not be complicit in or use ANY governmental, American taxpayer resources to aid and abet what amounts to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian civilians from Gaza. We cannot stand for this," Van Hollen stated.
Despite growing global pressure for a ceasefire, Israel has continued an aggressive military campaign against Gaza since October 7, 2023.
This offensive has claimed the lives of nearly 59,000 Palestinians—predominantly women and children—devastated infrastructure, and triggered widespread hunger and disease throughout the region.
