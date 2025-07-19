Batx Energies Partners With German Firm To Establish India's First Rare Earth Magnet Recycling Ecosystem

MENAFN - KNN India)BatX Energies has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Germany-based Rocklink GmbH to develop India's inaugural integrated ecosystem for rare earth magnet recycling and refining.

The collaboration seeks to leverage BatX's operational capabilities alongside Rocklink's specialised knowledge in critical materials recovery.

The partnership operates within the framework of the European Union-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC), which facilitates cooperation in sustainable technology development, critical minerals management, and industrial resilience enhancement.

The two companies have previously established India's first lithium-ion battery and permanent magnet recycling cluster in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The joint initiative will introduce Rocklink's proprietary Magcycle reverse logistics system to the Indian market.

This system enables traceable collection of end-of-life permanent magnets, including neodymium iron boron (NdFeB), samarium cobalt (SmCo), and aluminum nickel cobalt (AlNiCo) variants sourced from motors, electronics, and industrial waste streams.

The project's primary objective involves commissioning India's first rare earth magnet refining facility, designed to meet zero-liquid-discharge standards and export-compliance requirements.

Both organisations plan to jointly pursue patent applications for the technologies developed through this collaboration in India and the European Union.

Utkarsh Singh, Chief Executive Officer, BatX Energies, characterised the partnership as significant for India's rare earth self-reliance objectives.

Singh noted that the initiative aligns with the EU TTC's vision for establishing circular and transparent critical mineral value chains between India and Europe.

