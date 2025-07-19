Ripplecoin Mining Caters To The GENIUS Act And Releases A New Free AI Cloud Mining App That Supports XRP And BTC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first stablecoin regulatory framework in the United States has officially landed, and Ripplecoin Mining has simultaneously launched an AI-driven mobile cloud mining app to help XRP and BTC holders open a new path for daily passive income San Francisco, California , July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the GENIUS Act was officially signed by US President Donald Trump and established a federal stablecoin regulatory framework, compliant cloud mining service provider Ripplecoin Mining announced the launch of a new AI cloud mining app, which supports users to participate in free cloud mining with mainstream crypto assets such as XRP, BTC, and ETH, and obtain stable cryptocurrency income settled daily. The launch of this product marks a strategic upgrade of the platform in the general trend of digital asset compliance, and also provides important infrastructure support for the deepening implementation of stablecoins and blockchain ecology.

Follow the policy dividend and build a compliant mining channel On July 18, US President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which formally established the federal framework for the issuance and supervision of stablecoins backed by the US dollar, and clearly authorized the Federal Reserve to supervise qualified issuers. The bill is hailed as a "turning point" in US crypto policy, which not only boosts market confidence, but also provides policy guarantees for the legal value-added channels of crypto assets.

"We firmly believe that clear supervision is the basis for promoting the healthy development of the industry. The free cloud mining app launched by Ripplecoin Mining is designed around the three core elements of compliance, stability, and decentralized financial growth, and empowers a new generation of investors with AI computing power." Product highlights: AI-driven, zero threshold, daily income Ripplecoin Mining's newly released mobile cloud mining app has three core advantages: AI intelligent scheduling, zero threshold for operation, and stable daily income. Users can easily participate in the "mining" process of cryptocurrency without purchasing expensive mining machines or mastering complex technologies.

AI intelligent scheduling system: The platform automatically matches the optimal computing power resources according to the global computing power market situation to achieve efficient and low-energy distributed mining; One-click registration is mining: Click here to quickly register. New users only need to register via email to get a free computing power trial worth $15 Daily settlement is automatically credited: Regardless of the length of the contract selected by the user, the system automatically settles the income every day and supports withdrawal at any time, truly realizing "holding coins and increasing value".

The following contract explains the potential income you can get

Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Earnings Total Revenue $100 2Days $5 $100 + $10 $500 5Days $6 $500 + $30 $1,200 8Days $16 $1,300 + $130 $3,000 12Days $43 $3,000 + $518 $8,200 22Days $125 $8,100 + $2,742 $23,500 30Days $409 $23,500 + $12,267

The platform has a built-in AI intelligent scheduling system that automatically matches user orders to global green mining farm computing resources. The entire process does not require any hardware equipment, power configuration or technical threshold, truly realizing "plug and play in the cloud".

This product design concept aims to break the mining threshold, allowing ordinary users and professional miners to enjoy the same income opportunities, and promote the wider implementation of blockchain income mechanisms.

XRP hits a new all-time high, mining replaces short-term volatile investment strategy

At the same time as the GENIUS Act was implemented, the price of XRP broke through the historical high of $3.55 on July 17, setting a new stage high since 2018. With Ripple resolving the long-standing regulatory dispute with the SEC and expanding the layout of the US dollar stablecoin RLUSD, the market's confidence in XRP and its practicality has greatly increased.

Investors are more interested in holding and appreciating strategies. ChainProof data shows that in the first two weeks of July alone, the proportion of XRP holders who choose to use cloud mining services increased by 31%, showing that investors are shifting from short-term volatility games to stable income allocation.

Future planning: Multi-currency combination mining and Web3 ecological interconnection

Ripplecoin Mining revealed that the future version of the platform will launch the "multi-currency combination mining" function, allowing users to uniformly configure mining plans for assets such as XRP, BTC and ETH to further diversify risks and improve income stability. At the same time, the platform is testing access to multiple Web3 wallets and DeFi protocols to create a more open digital asset value-added network.





About Ripplecoin Mining

Ripplecoin Mining was established in 2017 and registered in the UK. It is a compliant and green AI cloud mining platform. The company focuses on providing global users with safe, efficient and low-threshold digital currency mining services. It currently supports a variety of mainstream currencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE, and serves users in more than 50 countries and regions including Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, etc.

