Ripplecoin Mining Caters To The GENIUS Act And Releases A New Free AI Cloud Mining App That Supports XRP And BTC
|Contract Price
|Contract Duration
|Daily Earnings
|Total Revenue
|$100
|2Days
|$5
|$100 + $10
|$500
|5Days
|$6
|$500 + $30
|$1,200
|8Days
|$16
|$1,300 + $130
|$3,000
|12Days
|$43
|$3,000 + $518
|$8,200
|22Days
|$125
|$8,100 + $2,742
|$23,500
|30Days
|$409
|$23,500 + $12,267
The platform has a built-in AI intelligent scheduling system that automatically matches user orders to global green mining farm computing resources. The entire process does not require any hardware equipment, power configuration or technical threshold, truly realizing "plug and play in the cloud".
This product design concept aims to break the mining threshold, allowing ordinary users and professional miners to enjoy the same income opportunities, and promote the wider implementation of blockchain income mechanisms.
XRP hits a new all-time high, mining replaces short-term volatile investment strategy
At the same time as the GENIUS Act was implemented, the price of XRP broke through the historical high of $3.55 on July 17, setting a new stage high since 2018. With Ripple resolving the long-standing regulatory dispute with the SEC and expanding the layout of the US dollar stablecoin RLUSD, the market's confidence in XRP and its practicality has greatly increased.
Investors are more interested in holding and appreciating strategies. ChainProof data shows that in the first two weeks of July alone, the proportion of XRP holders who choose to use cloud mining services increased by 31%, showing that investors are shifting from short-term volatility games to stable income allocation.
Future planning: Multi-currency combination mining and Web3 ecological interconnection
Ripplecoin Mining revealed that the future version of the platform will launch the "multi-currency combination mining" function, allowing users to uniformly configure mining plans for assets such as XRP, BTC and ETH to further diversify risks and improve income stability. At the same time, the platform is testing access to multiple Web3 wallets and DeFi protocols to create a more open digital asset value-added network.
About Ripplecoin Mining
Ripplecoin Mining was established in 2017 and registered in the UK. It is a compliant and green AI cloud mining platform. The company focuses on providing global users with safe, efficient and low-threshold digital currency mining services. It currently supports a variety of mainstream currencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE, and serves users in more than 50 countries and regions including Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, etc.
Experience cloud mining now:
Official website:
APP download: /xml/index.html#/app
Disclaimer: The content of this press release does not constitute any form of investment advice, trading advice or financial commitment. There are risks in the cryptocurrency market. Cloud mining participants need to carefully evaluate the potential results based on their actual situation. It is recommended to consult a professional financial advisor in advance.
