FM Meets US Special Envoy To Syria


2025-07-19 09:06:33
Amman, July 19 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi met Saturday with U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrak to discuss developments in Syria.
The meeting tackled efforts to consolidate a ceasefire in Syria's Sweida Governorate and the need to enforce it to protect the country's unity and people, spare it more bloodshed and ensure protection of civilians and the rule of law.
Safadi valued the United States's key role to bring a ceasefire and protect Syria's security and stability and the safety of its people, stressing the partnership and ongoing cooperation with Washington in this regard.
The minister voiced Jordan's full support and solidarity with Syria and its support of the country's security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that Syria's security and stability are a pillar of regional stability.
He reiterated Jordan's condemnation of repeated Israeli attacks on Syria and interference in its affairs as "a blatant violation of international law and a breach of Syria's sovereignty, which threatens its security, stability, unity, and the safety of its people."

