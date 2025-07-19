Language Ombudsman: School Leaders Must Be Accountable For Upholding Ukrainian In Education

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

“It's a space of identity, security, and trust. If children hear Ukrainian every day from teachers, caregivers, principals - if they see it in school décor, school theater, songs, or IT clubs - they begin to feel it as their own,” Ivanovska believes.

She noted that, by her official duties, the Language Commissioner can recommend that the founders of educational institutions review contracts with school principals if Russian is frequently heard during school breaks instead of Ukrainian.

When asked whether such a measure might seem too harsh, the Language Ombudsman replied that education is part of state policy, and therefore,“a school leader's responsibility includes ensuring compliance with language legislation.”

“If the state language is systematically ignored, it's not just about language - it signals a managerial stance and value framework. So, reviewing contracts is not about punishment, but about responsibility and understanding that a school principal is not just an administrator, but a mentor and leader,” she emphasized.

Newly appointedombudsman outlines five priority tasks

As Ukrinform reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Olena Ivanovska as the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.