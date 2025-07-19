403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan FM, US Envoy For Syria Discuss Syria Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 19 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi and US Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack tackled on Saturday means of shoring up the overnight ceasefire in the Syrian province of Sweida.
During the meeting, both sides also underlined the necessity of safeguarding the unity of Syria and protecting its citizens, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
The Jordanian foreign minister commended the US role in reaching the Sweida ceasefire and ensuring the security and stability of Syria and the safety of its people, stressing that it is essential to maintain partnership and cooperation in this regard.
He also reiterated the Kingdom's absolute solidarity with Syria, and its support for this Arab country's security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that a stable Syria is a pillar of regional stability. (end)
amn
During the meeting, both sides also underlined the necessity of safeguarding the unity of Syria and protecting its citizens, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
The Jordanian foreign minister commended the US role in reaching the Sweida ceasefire and ensuring the security and stability of Syria and the safety of its people, stressing that it is essential to maintain partnership and cooperation in this regard.
He also reiterated the Kingdom's absolute solidarity with Syria, and its support for this Arab country's security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that a stable Syria is a pillar of regional stability. (end)
amn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment