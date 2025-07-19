Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan FM, US Envoy For Syria Discuss Syria Ceasefire


2025-07-19 09:04:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 19 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi and US Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack tackled on Saturday means of shoring up the overnight ceasefire in the Syrian province of Sweida.
During the meeting, both sides also underlined the necessity of safeguarding the unity of Syria and protecting its citizens, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
The Jordanian foreign minister commended the US role in reaching the Sweida ceasefire and ensuring the security and stability of Syria and the safety of its people, stressing that it is essential to maintain partnership and cooperation in this regard.
He also reiterated the Kingdom's absolute solidarity with Syria, and its support for this Arab country's security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that a stable Syria is a pillar of regional stability. (end)
