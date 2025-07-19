403
Azerbaijan Advances Housing And Infrastructure Projects In Khojaly's Tazabina Village
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, July 19. By the end of 2025, a total of 197 individual houses will be completed in Tazabina village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly District, with an additional 159 houses expected to be finished next year, Afet Telmangizi, Head of the Public Relations Department at the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly, told Trend .
