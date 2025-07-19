Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Advances Housing And Infrastructure Projects In Khojaly's Tazabina Village

2025-07-19 08:05:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ By the end of 2025, a total of 197 individual houses will be completed in Tazabina village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly District, with an additional 159 houses expected to be finished next year, Afet Telmangizi, Head of the Public Relations Department at the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly, told Trend .

Telmangizi stated that on July 14, 28 families - totaling 125 people - returned to the village, as construction crews continue work on modernizing the area's social infrastructure.

According to her, a 10-kilovolt power line with a length of 15.5 kilometers has been repaired and upgraded, and the metering process has begun. A 11.4-kilometer natural gas line has been installed, while an additional 1.2 kilometers of existing line has been restored. A 300-cubic-meter water reservoir and drinking water supply network have been renovated, and a 16-kilometer communication line has been laid to provide residents with landline phone, internet, and IPTV services.

Moreover, 3,100 meters of internal village roads have been paved with asphalt. Preparations are underway for the renovation of preschool and general education facilities, and a building designated for an outpatient clinic and a market is undergoing major repairs. A modern recreational park covering one hectare has also been created to provide residents with space for leisure and community activities.

Tazabina village, part of Khojaly district's administrative territory, was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1992 and was liberated in September 2023 through anti-terrorist operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Army.

On July 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the ongoing restoration of individual houses and infrastructure in Tazabina village, Khojaly district.

