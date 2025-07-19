403
China Protests EU's Russia Sanctions Package Listing Two Chinese Banks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 19 (KUNA) -- China voiced strong rejection and deep dissatisfaction on Saturday over the European Union (EU) decision to include two Chinese financial institutions in its 18th sanctions package targeting Russia.
In a statement cited by China's newspaper China News, the spokesperson for Mission of China to the EU said late Friday that China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and have not been authorized by the UN Security Council.
The mission warned that EU move was "both egregious in nature and harmful in effect" urging the bloc to stop smearing and shifting the blame onto China, immediately correct its actions, and take concreate steps to minimize negative fallout.
The statement also stressed that China remains committed to peace talks and dialogue, pursuing a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis, reiterated it never supplied lethal weapons to any party and enforces strict controls on the export of dual-use items. (end)
