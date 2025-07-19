Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Singer Asees Kaur Drops Her Debut EP 'Broken' With Composer Goldie Sohel

2025-07-19 07:30:25
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Singer Asees Kaur has treated the music lovers with her debut EP - "Broken".

The EP has been made in collaboration with composer Goldie Sohel, who also happens to be Asees' husband. Goldie is known for his work in "Aaj Sajeya", "Bairiya", and "Khayaal".

Presented by Novice Records, "Broken” comprises four tracks - "Toot Gaya", "Bhool Jaungi", "Phir Na Milenge", and "Kaindiyaan".

These melodies showcase the various stages of love and loss - starting from vulnerability, moving to acceptance, and ending with letting go.

Elated about her first EP, Asees shared,“Broken is the most personal I've ever been with my music. The audience has given so much love to my film songs, and now, in parallel, I want to keep putting out my independent music as well. Both kinds of music are equally special to me."

She revealed that she and Goldie commenced working on these songs after the birth of their son, Harfateh, last year. "They were born out of late-night conversations, voice notes, and moments only the two of us shared,” Asses concluded.

Goldie also shared his views, saying,“This wasn't just about writing songs. We kept going back, rewriting, scrapping, and starting over until it felt right. We let the music take its time, allowing it to shape itself around everything we were feeling. Every lyric holds a piece of my heart; every melody is a memory.”

Announcing the EP on social media, Asses wrote, "A piece of my heart in every song... BROKEN, my first ever EP is made with true emotions and melodies. Collaborating with the incredibly talented @goldiesohel on this journey has been nothing short of soul-stirring. These 4 tracks hold stories of love, loss, and everything in between. Releasing tomorrow, exclusively on @novicerecordsofficial! Track list: Toot Gaya, Bhool Jaungi Phir Na Milenge, Kaindiyaan."

Asees is credited for her work on the tracks "Raatan Lambiyan", "Ve Kamleya", and "Dum Dum"

